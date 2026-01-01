CapitaLand Group
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About Us
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Our Portfolio
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About Us
The Manager
Our Portfolio
Sustainability
Investor Relations
News
Contact Us

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CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

Our Portfolio

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT’s portfolio is anchored by well-located quality properties in Singapore, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom/Europe and Japan. These properties house international and local companies from a wide range of industries and activities, including data centres, information technology, engineering, logistics & supply chain management, biomedical sciences, financial services (back room office support), electronics, government and other manufacturing and services industries.