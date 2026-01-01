The portfolio in the United Kingdom / Europe comprises Data Centres and Logistics properties.
The Data Centres are well located in Europe’s core data centre markets, with a majority strategically located in London, Amsterdam and Paris, which are Tier I European FLAP (Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris) markets. The data centres are occupied by customers operating in a range of industries such as financial services, telecommunications, information technology, retail (supermarkets) and education.
The Logistics properties are located in established industrial areas across various regions in the United Kingdom, including Yorkshire and the Humber, North West England, East and West Midlands, South East England and East of England, as well as in the major Spanish logistics hubs of Madrid and Barcelona. The properties are sited on freehold / virtual freehold land and are well accessible to major motorway networks, providing strong connectivity to large population catchments and key distribution corridors within their respective markets.