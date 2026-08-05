CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore’s first and largest listed business space and industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002.
It has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets. It owns properties across three key segments, namely, 1) Business Space and Life Sciences, 2) Logistics, and 3) Industrial and Data Centres in the developed markets of Singapore, Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom/Europe and Japan.
CLAR is listed on several indices. These include the FTSE Straits Times Index, the Morgan Stanley Capital International, Inc (MSCI) Index, the European Public Real Estate Association/National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (EPRA/NAREIT) Global Real Estate Index and Global Property Research (GPR) Asia 250 and FTSE4Good Developed Index. CLAR has an issuer rating of ‘A3’ by Moody’s Investors Services.
Celebrating 20 years of Accomplishments