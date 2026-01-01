CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

About Us
The Manager
Our Portfolio
Sustainability
Investor Relations
News
Contact Us

About Us
The Manager
Our Portfolio
Sustainability
Investor Relations
News
Contact Us

Modal Title

CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

Management Team

Mr William TAY

Chief Executive Officer

Read more

Ms KOO Lee Sze

Chief Financial Officer

Read more

Mr James GOH

Head, Portfolio Management (Singapore)

Read more

Ms Serene ONG

Head, Investment & Portfolio Management (International)

Read more

Mr Dacon PAO

Head, Investment & Business Development (Singapore)

Read more