Mr William TAY
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Executive Officer
William was appointed as Executive Director and CEO of the Manager of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT on 1 February 2018. Prior to his current appointment, William was the Deputy CEO of Singapore and South East Asia (SSEA) of the Ascendas-Singbridge Group. In addition to leading Ascendas-Singbridge SSEA regional teams in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, he was concurrently the CEO for South Korea, overseeing the real estate private equity funds business and investments in South Korea.
William has approximately 30 years of wide-ranging experience in real estate, straddling both the public and private sectors as well as Singapore and overseas. Since joining Ascendas-Singbridge in 2007, he held various leadership positions in investment, business development, asset and fund management as well as country operations. William started his career with JTC Corporation where he spent 12 years in the development and marketing of Ready-Built Factories, Wafer Fabrication Parks and Logistics Parks, as well as strategic and corporate planning.
William holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Estate Management (Honours) from the National University of Singapore.
Ms KOO Lee Sze
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Lee Sze oversees financial and sustainability reporting, risk management and taxation matters. She develops key business strategies of CLAR together with the management team, ensures principle base governance and executes the strategies through financial management.
Prior to joining the Manager, Lee Sze was the Director of Finance at Popular Holdings Limited where she was responsible for the financial management and reporting of various aspects of the business including retail and distribution, publishing and e-Learning.
Lee Sze started her career in the audit and assurance division of Deloitte & Touche after graduation. She has extensive exposure in real estate, manufacturing, retail and service industries and has about three decades of experience in key financial and managerial roles.
Lee Sze holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from the National University of Singapore and is a Member of the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants.
Mr James GOH
Head, Portfolio Management (Singapore)
Head, Portfolio Management (Singapore)
James oversees the Singapore portfolio and his team is responsible for enhancing the financial and operational performance of CLAR’s assets through active asset management, strategic capital recycling and disciplined portfolio optimisation. He first joined the Manager of CLAR in 2018 as Head of International Portfolio Management.
Before that, he helmed both the Investor Relations and Asset Management functions at CapitaLand India Trust (formerly known as Ascendas India Trust), where he played a pivotal role in strengthening investor engagement and driving portfolio performance.
With more than 25 years of experience spanning investor relations, asset management, analytical research and strategic planning, James possesses in-depth experience and insights in diverse real estate markets. He is a CFA charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) from Nanyang Technological University.
Ms Serene ONG
Head, Investment & Portfolio Management (International)
Head, Investment & Portfolio Management (International)
Serene oversees CLAR’s investment and portfolio management activities across its international overseas markets and is responsible for acquisitions and portfolio optimisation to drive sustainable long-term performance.
Prior to her current appointment, she was a senior member of the Manager's Portfolio Management team, with responsibility of the Australia, United States and United Kingdom/Europe portfolios at various points in her career. Serene brings over 25 years of experience in the real estate investment, portfolio management, business development, finance and corporate strategy across both the public and private sectors. Prior to joining the CapitaLand Group, she held finance and strategy roles at the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).
Serene holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (Finance) from the National University of Singapore and has completed the ACCA qualification.
Mr Dacon PAO
Head, Investment & Business Development (Singapore)
Head, Investment & Business Development (Singapore)
Dacon oversees the investment and business development activities in Singapore which includes identifying, evaluating and executing suitable investment opportunities for CLAR to drive growth and value creation across the portfolio.
Prior to his current appointment, he was Head of Business Development of the Manager. Dacon has approximately 30 years of experience in real estate spanning business development, portfolio management, development, leasing and marketing. He was held various senior leadership roles in Singapore and the rgion covering portfolio management, asset planning, developmet and country operations including the Executive Director and Country Head of Malaysia with the Ascendas Group (later known as Ascendas-Singbridge).
Dacon holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Warwick and a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) from Nanyang Technological University.