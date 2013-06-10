CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

About Us
The Manager
Our Portfolio
Sustainability
Investor Relations
News
Contact Us

About Us
The Manager
Our Portfolio
Sustainability
Investor Relations
News
Contact Us

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CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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Board of Directors

Dr BEH Swan Gin

Chairman & Non-Executive Independent Director

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Mr William TAY

Chief Executive Officer & Executive Non-Independent Director

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Mr Daniel EE

Non-Executive Independent Director

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Mr CHINNIAH Kunnasagaran

Non-Executive Independent Director

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Ms CHOO Oi Yee

Non-Executive Independent Director

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Mr Christopher WONG

Non-Executive Independent Director

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Mr Manohar KHIATANI

Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

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Mr. Paul THAM

Non-Executive Non-Independent Director

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