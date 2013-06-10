Board of Directors

Dr BEH Swan Gin
Chairman & Non-Executive Independent Director
Chairman & Non-Executive Independent Director
M.B.,B.S., Medicine, National University of Singapore
Sloan Fellow, Master of Science in Management, Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business
Advanced Management Programme, Business Administration and Management, Harvard Business School
Date of first appointment as a director: 6 July 2020
Length of service as a director (as at 31 December 2025): 5 years 5 months
Present directorship in other listed company
· Singapore Exchange Limited
Present principal commitment
· Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (Permanent Secretary)
Past directorship in other listed company held over the preceding three years
· Nil
Background and working experience
· Permanent Secretary (Development), Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (May 2023 to present)
· Chairman, Singapore Economic Development Board (From December 2014 to April 2023)
· Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Law (From July 2012 to November 2014)
· Managing Director, Singapore Economic Development Board (From August 2008 to June 2012)
Mr William TAY
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Non-Independent Director
Chief Executive Officer & Executive Non-Independent Director
Bachelor of Science (Estate Management), National University of Singapore
Date of first appointment as a director: 1 February 2018
Length of service as a director (as at 31 December 2025): 7 years 11 months
Background and working experience
· Chief Executive Officer, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Management Limited (From February 2018 to present)
· Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Singapore & South East Asia) and CEO (Korea), Ascendas-Singbridge Pte. Ltd. (From September 2016 to January 2018)
· Chief Executive Officer (South East Asia), Ascendas Pte Ltd (From October 2012 to August 2016)
· Senior Vice President (South East Asia), Ascendas Pte Ltd (From August 2012 to September 2012)
· ASEAN Fund Manager and Country Head (Philippines), Ascendas Pte Ltd (From May 2010 to July 2012)
· Assistant Vice President – Vice President (Business Development), Ascendas Pte Ltd (From October 2007 to April 2010)
Mr Daniel EE
Non-Executive Independent Director
Non-Executive Independent Director
Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering (1st Class Honours), University of Bath, UK
Master of Science in Industrial Engineering, National University of Singapore
Date of first appointment as a director: 1 October 2018
Length of service as a director (as at 31 December 2025): 7 years 3 months
Present directorships in other listed companies
· Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte. Ltd. (trustee-manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust)
· Tye Soon Limited
Present principal commitment
· Singapore Mediation Centre (Director)
Other major appointments
· Keppel Asia Infra Fund (GP) Pte. Ltd. (Investment Committee Member)
· Keppel Asia Infra Fund II (GP) Pte. Ltd. (Investment Committee Member)
· Neptune1 Infrastructure Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Director)
· One Eco Co., Ltd. (Director)
Past directorship in other listed company held over the preceding three years
· Olive Tree Estates Limited
Background and working experience
· Served as non-executive director in various companies over the past 10 years
Award
· The Public Service Medal, 2003
Mr CHINNIAH Kunnasagaran
Non-Executive Independent Director
Non-Executive Independent Director
Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical), National University of Singapore
Master of Business Administration, University of California Berkeley
Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), CFA Institute
Date of first appointment as a director: 1 November 2020
Length of service as a director (as at 31 December 2025): 5 years 2 months
Present directorships in other listed companies
· Nirlon Limited, India
· Sembcorp Industries Limited
Present principal commitments
· Archipelago Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. (Advisor)
· Azalea Investment Management Pte. Ltd. (Advisor)
· Changi Airport International Pte. Ltd. (Director)
· Edelweiss Alternative Asset Advisors Pte. Limited (Director)
· Greenko Energy Holding, Mauritius (Director)
· Hindu Endowments Board (Board Member)
· Pavilion Capital International Pte. Ltd. (Investment Committee Member)
Past directorship in other listed company held over the preceding three years
· Keppel Infrastructure Fund Management Pte. Ltd. (trustee-manager of Keppel Infrastructure Trust)
Background and working experience
· Head, GIC Global Infrastructure Group (From 2012 to 2013)
· Co-Head, Portfolio, Strategy and Risk Group GIC Special Investments Pte. Ltd. (From 2009 to 2013)
· Various appointments at GIC Private Limited (From 1989 to 2013)
Ms CHOO Oi Yee
Non-Executive Independent Director
Non-Executive Independent Director
Bachelor of Accountancy, Nanyang Technological University
Master in Business Administration, Manchester Business School, UK
Date of first appointment as a director: 22 February 2023
Length of service as a director (as at 31 December 2025): 2 year 10 months
Present directorship in other listed company
· Nil
Present principal commitment
· Climate Impact X Pte. Ltd. (CEO and Director)
· Verified Impact Exchange Holdings Pte. Ltd. (CEO and Director)
Other major appointments
· Financial Industry Disputes and Resolution (Director)
· Methodist Girls School (Director)
· St. Joseph’s Institution International Elementary School Ltd. (Member of Board of Governors)
· St. Joseph’s Institution International Ltd. (Member of Board of Governors)
· The National Kidney Foundation (Director)
· Urban Redevelopment Authority (Director)
Past directorship in other listed company held over the preceding three years
· Nil
Background and working experience
· Managing Director & Head of Singapore Investment Banking, UBS AG, Singapore (From 2013 to 2019)
· Executive Director & Head of Singapore Investment Banking, Morgan Stanley, Singapore (From 2011 to 2013)
· Executive Director & Head of Southeast Asia Real Estate Investment Banking, Nomura Singapore Limited (2009 to 2011)
Mr Christopher WONG
Non-Executive Independent Director
Non-Executive Independent Director
Master of Business Administration, International Management Centre, UK
Fellow Chartered Accountant, Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants
Fellow Certified Practising Accountant, CPA Australia
Certified Public Accountant, Board of Accountancy, Maine, USA
Date of first appointment as a director: 1 May 2026
Length of service as a director (as at 31 December 2025): -
Present directorship in other listed company
· Nil
Present principal commitment
· Nil
Other major appointments
· National Arts Council (Council Member)
· Sentosa Development Corporation (Director)
· Tripartite Alliance Limited (Director)
· Trailblazer Foundation Ltd. (Director)
· St. Joseph’s Institution Philanthropic Fund for the Lasallian Mission Ltd. (Director)
· The LaSallian Trust of Singapore Ltd. (Director)
Past directorship in other listed company held over the preceding three years
· Nil
Background and working experience
· Assurance Managing Partner, Ernst & Young LLP, Singapore (From July 2016 to March 2025)
Audit Partner, Ernst & Young LLP, Singapore (From July 2000 to June 2016)
Mr Manohar KHIATANI
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Masters Degree (Naval Architecture), the University of Hamburg, Germany
Advanced Management Program, Harvard Business School
Date of first appointment as a director: 10 June 2013
Length of service as a director (as at 31 December 2025): 12 years 6 months
Present directorships in other listed companies
· CapitaLand India Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (trustee-manager of CapitaLand India Trust)
Other major appointments
· Building and Construction Authority (Board Member)
· EDB Society (President)
· Singapore Economic Development Board (Special Advisor to Chairman)
· Singaporean-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Advisory Council (Member)
· Skills Future Fellowships and Skills Future Employer Awards Judging Panel (Chairman)
Past directorship in other listed company held over the preceding three years
Nil
Background and working experience
· Senior Executive Director, CapitaLand Group (From July 2019 to September 2021)
· Deputy Group CEO, Ascendas-Singbridge Pte. Ltd. (From January 2016 to June 2019)
· President & Chief Executive Officer, Ascendas Pte Ltd (From May 2013 to December 2015)
· Chief Executive Officer, JTC Corporation (From October 2009 to April 2013)
· Deputy/Assistant Managing Director, Economic Development Board (From February 2007 to September 2009)
· Director, Economic Development Board (From May 1999 to February 2007)
Mr. Paul THAM
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Bachelor of Science (Civil & Environmental Engineering), Cornell University, USA
Master of Business Administration, Singapore Management University
Date of first appointment as a director: 16 January 2026
Length of service as a director (as at 31 December 2025): -
Other major appointments
· Directorships in other CapitaLand Investment Group companies
· NESST Singapore Limited
Background and working experience
· Group Chief Financial Officer, CapitaLand Investment Limited (Jan 2023 - Present)
· Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer, CapitaLand Investment Limited (Feb 2022 - Dec 2022)
· Managing Director Capital Partnerships & Development, Dec 2021 to Jan 2022)
· Chief Executive Officer, Keppel REIT Management Limited (Jan 2019 - Oct 2021)
· Chief Financial Officer, Keppel Capital International Pte Ltd (Jul 2016 - Dec 2018)