CapitaLand Ascendas REIT is managed by CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Management Limited (The "Manager"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Investment Limited.
The Manager is fully committed towards CapitaLand Ascendas REIT’s mission of delivering predictable distributions and long-term capital stability to Unitholders.
This is achieved through a three-fold strategy of :
1) Proactive Portfolio Management
Maximising organic growth potential and returns of the portfolio through active asset management. The Manager works closely
with the asset and property managers in carrying out these principal strategies and the relevant activities.
- Proactive marketing and leasing of spaces to achieve a healthy occupancy rate
- Providing high standards of property and customer services
- Enhancing operational efficiency and optimisation of operating costs
- Carrying out asset enhancement initiatives
2) Disciplined Value-adding Investments
Undertaking disciplined value-adding investments through acquisitions and development of high quality properties.
- Acquiring income-producing properties leased to established customers
- Acquiring high-quality properties with strong income stream and/or asset enhancement potential
- Developing build-to-suit projects to cater to prospective customers’ operational requirements and specifications
- Selective development/redevelopment to capitalise on the Manager’s development capabilities
- Sourcing of overseas investment opportunities to strengthen portfolio diversification and resilience
3) Prudent Capital & Risk Management
Optimising CapitaLand Ascendas REIT's funding structure and costs. Maintaining an effective system of risk
management and internal controls.
- Regular reviews of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT's debt and capital management, and financial policy
- Diversifying sources of funding, managing interest rate risk, liquidity risk, credit risk and foreign currency risk
- Monitoring CapitaLand Ascendas REIT’s exposure to various risk elements and externally imposed requirements in the markets it operates in by closely adhering to clearly established management policies and procedures
- Risk management policies and systems are reviewed regularly to reflect changes in market conditions and CapitaLand Ascendas REIT’s strategic direction
- Creating an acceptable balance between the benefits derived from managing risks and the cost of managing those risks