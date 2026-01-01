Sustainability is an ongoing journey and a shared responsibility. As a responsible landlord, CLAR remains committed to partnering its stakeholders to advance sustainable practices, drive positive impact, and contribute to a more resilient future.
In 2022, CLAR launched a Sustainability Corner Competition, inviting tertiary students to submit innovative concepts for a physical installation or exhibition that would raise awareness of climate-related issues. The competition was part of a broader series of community outreach initiatives held in celebration of CLAR's 20th anniversary.
Today, Sustainability Corners can be found across 30 properties in Singapore, positioned in high-traffic areas to reach a wide audience. Featuring regularly updated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) content, these spaces feature CLAR and its partners' sustainability journey, initiatives, and best practices. By fostering the exchange of ideas and experiences among tenants and the wider community, CLAR aims to raise environmental awareness, inspire positive action, and create lasting value for our communities and the environment.