Green Buildings

Green building ratings and certifications help assure and demonstrate the quality of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT’s portfolio. These ratings serve as an external validation that key environmental aspects have been considered in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT’s development and operations.
As at 30 June 2026, a significant proportion of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT’s portfolio is green‑certified, with 78% of managed properties and 77% of total properties by GFA meeting internationally recognised sustainability standards.
|Property Name
|Name of Certification
|Certification Level
|Gross Floor Area (sqm)
|City / Region
|Asset Class Segment
|Singapore
|1
|Ascent
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum^
|51,562
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|2
|DBS Asia Hub
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum (Healthier Workplace)^
|45,823
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|3
|Galaxis*
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum
|68,835
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|4
|Nexus@one-north*
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum
|25,511
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|5
|Techquest
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum (Healthier Workplace)^
|9,382
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|6
|The Galen*
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum
|30,632
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|7
|5 Science Park Drive*
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum
|25,534
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|8
|1,1A, 1B Science Park Drive
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum^
|116,163
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|9
|12, 14 & 16 Science Park Drive
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum (Healthier Workplace - 16 Science Park Drive)^
|9,855
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|10
|27 IBP*
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum
|24,646
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|11
|Aperia*
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum
|86,696
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|12
|Corporation Place*
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum
|74,988
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|13
|Infineon Building
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum^
|27,278
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|14
|9 Tai Seng Drive*
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum (Existing Data Centres)
|20,307
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|15
|38A Kim Chuan Road
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum^
|33,745
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|16
|Schneider Electric Building
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum Zero Energy^
|18,970
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|17
|Logistech*
|BCA Green Mark
|Platinum
|39,078
|Singapore
|Logistics
|18
|Cintech I*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|15,160
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|19
|Cintech II*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|13,436
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|20
|Cintech III & IV*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|25,622
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|21
|Grab Headquarters
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus ^
|42,290
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|22
|Nordic European Centre*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|28,361
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|23
|Nucleos*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|46,149
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|24
|ONE@Changi City*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|71,158
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|25
|The Alpha*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|29,155
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|26
|The Capricorn*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|28,601
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|27
|17 Changi Business Park Central 1*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|18,123
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|28
|Siemens Centre*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|36,529
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|29
|Techlink*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|49,832
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|30
|Techpoint*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|56,107
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|31
|Techview*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|51,103
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|32
|UBIX*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|17,097
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|33
|622 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|37,980
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|34
|5 Toh Guan Road East*
|BCA Green Mark
|GoldPlus
|50,919
|Singapore
|Logistics
|35
|1 Changi Business Park Avenue 1
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold (Super Low Energy)
|11,578
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|36
|Hansapoint
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold (Super Low Energy)
|19,448
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|37
|40 Penjuru Lane
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold (Super Low Energy)
|160,939
|Singapore
|Logistics
|38
|1, 3 & 5 Changi Business Park Crescent
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold (No. 1 Changi Business Park Crescent)
|32,504
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|39
|3 Changi Business Park Vista
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|19,225
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|40
|Neuros & Immunos
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|36,931
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|41
|The Aries, Sparkle & Gemini
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold (The Aries & Gemini)
|47,709
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|42
|The Shugart
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold^
|40,880
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|43
|138 Depot Road
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|29,626
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|44
|37A Tampines Street 92
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|12,011
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|45
|80 Bendemeer Road
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|43,435
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|46
|FoodAxis@Senoko
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|43,362
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|47
|2 Senoko South Road
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|23,467
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|48
|52 Serangoon North Avenue 4
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|14,767
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|49
|53 Serangoon North Avenue 4
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|12,358
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|50
|Pacific Tech Centre
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|25,718
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|51
|Techplace I
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|85,021
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|52
|Techplace II
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|115,162
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|53
|Ubi Biz-Hub
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|12,978
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|54
|20 Tuas Avenue 1
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|44,449
|Singapore
|Logistics
|55
|21 Changi South Avenue 2
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|13,381
|Singapore
|Logistics
|56
|4 Changi South Lane
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|18,885
|Singapore
|Logistics
|57
|Pioneer Hub
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|91,392
|Singapore
|Logistics
|58
|Xilin Districentre A&B
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|24,313
|Singapore
|Logistics
|59
|Xilin Districentre C
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|18,708
|Singapore
|Logistics
|60
|Xilin Districentre D
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|18,619
|Singapore
|Logistics
|61
|1 Jalan Kilang
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|7,158
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|62
|18 Woodlands Loop
|BCA Green Mark
|Gold
|18,422
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|63
|The Rutherford & Oasis*
|EDGE
|Certified
|27,217
|Singapore
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|64
|KA Centre*
|EDGE
|Certified
|19,638
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|65
|3 Tai Seng Drive*
|EDGE
|Certified
|14,929
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|66
|5 Tai Seng Drive*
|EDGE
|Certified
|12,930
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|67
|Tampines Biz-Hub*
|EDGE
|Certified
|18,086
|Singapore
|Industrial & Data Centre
|68
|1 Changi South Lane*
|EDGE
|Certified
|25,768
|Singapore
|Logistics
|Australia
|69
|1-5 Thomas Holt Drive
|NABERS
|5.5 Star Energy Rating (No. 1 Thomas Holt Drive)*
|13,220
|Sydney
|Business Space
|Green Star
|4 Star Rating (No. 1 Thomas Holt Drive)*
|NABERS
|5 Star Energy Rating (No. 3 Thomas Holt Drive)
|13,451
|Sydney
|Business Space
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating (No. 3 Thomas Holt Drive)
|NABERS
|1 Star Energy Rating (No. 3 Thomas Holt Drive)
|11,926
|Sydney
|Business Space
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating (No. 5 Thomas Holt Drive)
|70
|100 Wickham Street
|NABERS
|3.5 Star Energy Rating
|12,959
|Brisbane
|Business Space
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating
|71
|108 Wickham Street
|NABERS
|5 Star Energy Rating*
|11,839
|Brisbane
|Business Space
|Green Star
|4 Star Green Star Rating
|72
|197-201 Coward Street
|NABERS
|4.5 Star Energy Rating
|22,402
|Sydney
|Business Space
|Green Star
|4 Star Rating
|73
|MQX4
|Green Star
|6 Star Design & As-Built Rating*
|19,269
|Sydney
|Business Space
|74
|254 Wellington Road
|Green Star
|5 Star Design & As-Built Rating*
|17,646
|Melbourne
|Business Space
|NABERS
|4 Star Energy Rating
|75
|500 Green Road*
|Green Star
|5 Star Design & As-Built Rating
|38,711
|Brisbane
|Logistics
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating
|76
|1 Distribution Place
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating
|13,513
|Sydney
|Logistics
|77
|14-28 Ordish Road
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating
|28,224
|Melbourne
|Logistics
|78
|162 Australis Drive
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating
|23,252
|Melbourne
|Logistics
|79
|169-177 Australis Drive
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating
|31,035
|Melbourne
|Logistics
|80
|2-16 Aylesbury Drive
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating
|17,513
|Melbourne
|Logistics
|81
|484-490 Great Western Highway
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating
|13,304
|Sydney
|Logistics
|82
|494-500 Great Western Highway
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating
|25,256
|Sydney
|Logistics
|83
|5 Eucalyptus Place
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating
|10,732
|Sydney
|Logistics
|84
|6-20 Clunies Ross Street
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating
|38,579
|Sydney
|Logistics
|85
|676-698 Kororoit Creek Road
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating
|44,036
|Melbourne
|Logistics
|86
|94 Lenore Drive
|Green Star
|3 Star Rating
|21,143
|Sydney
|Logistics
|87
|1-7 Wayne Goss Drive
|Green Star
|2 Star Rating
|17,907
|Brisbane
|Logistics
|88
|1A & 1B Raffles Glade
|Green Star
|2 Star Rating
|21,703
|Sydney
|Logistics
|89
|1-15 Kellet Close
|Green Star
|1 Star Rating
|23,205
|Sydney
|Logistics
|90
|16 Kangaroo Avenue
|Green Star
|1 Star Rating
|19,918
|Sydney
|Logistics
|91
|31 Permas Way
|Green Star
|1 Star Rating
|44,540
|Melbourne
|Logistics
|92
|35-61 South Park Drive
|Green Star
|1 Star Rating
|32,167
|Melbourne
|Logistics
|93
|52 Fox Drive
|Green Star
|1 Star Rating
|18,040
|Melbourne
|Logistics
|94
|7 Grevillea Street
|Green Star
|1 Star Rating
|51,709
|Sydney
|Logistics
|95
|7 Kiora Crescent
|Green Star
|1 Star Rating
|13,114
|Sydney
|Logistics
|96
|700-718 Kororoit Creek Road
|Green Star
|1 Star Rating
|28,037
|Melbourne
|Logistics
|97
|81-89 Drake Boulevard
|Green Star
|1 Star Rating
|14,103
|Melbourne
|Logistics
|98
|9 Andretti Court
|Green Star
|1 Star Rating
|24,158
|Melbourne
|Logistics
|99
|99 Radius Drive
|Green Star
|1 Star Rating
|14,592
|Brisbane
|Logistics
|100
|Cargo Business Park
|Green Star
|1 Star Rating
|8,139
|Brisbane
|Logistics
|United States
|101
|505 Brannan Street*
|LEED
|Platinum (BD + C)2^
|13,935
|San Francisco
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|BREEAM
|Good (In operation)
|102
|510 Townsend Street*
|LEED
|Platinum (BD + C)2^
|27,437
|San Francisco
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|BREEAM
|Good (In operation)
|103
|5005 & 5010 Wateridge
|LEED
|Gold (O+M)3 (5005 Wateridge only) ^
|5,710
|San Diego
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|104
|15435 & 15445 Innovation Drive
|LEED
|Gold (O+M)3 (15435 Innovation Drive only) ^
|4,752
|San Diego
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|LEED
|Gold (O+M)3 (15445 Innovation Drive only) ^
|4,784
|San Diego
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|105
|15231, 15253 & 15333 Avenue of Science*
|LEED
|Gold (O+M)3 (15231 Avenue of Science)
|6,098
|San Diego
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|LEED
|Gold (O+M)3 (15333 Avenue of Science)
|6,977
|106
|1020 Pacific Mesa Boulevard
|LEED
|Gold (O+M)3 ^
|29,543
|San Diego
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|107
|6055 Lusk Boulevard*
|LEED
|Gold (BD+C)2^
|8,754
|San Diego
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|108
|Perimeter One*
|LEED
|Gold (O+M)3
|19,356
|Raleigh
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|109
|Perimeter Two*
|LEED
|Gold (O+M)3
|23,940
|Raleigh
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|110
|Perimeter Three*
|LEED
|Gold (O+M)3
|19,959
|Raleigh
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|111
|Perimeter Four*
|LEED
|Gold (O+M)3
|18,569
|Raleigh
|Business Space & Life Sciences
|112
|DHL Indianapolis Logistics Centre
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|91,012
|Indianapolis
|Logistics
|113
|Airworld 1
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|18,580
|Kansas City
|Logistics
|114
|Airworld 2
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|13,961
|Kansas City
|Logistics
|115
|Continental Can
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|15,946
|Kansas City
|Logistics
|116
|Crossroads Distribution Center
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|16,259
|Kansas City
|Logistics
|117
|Lackman Business Center 1- 3
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|32,336
|Kansas City
|Logistics
|118
|Lackman Business center 4
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|6,800
|Kansas City
|Logistics
|119
|Levee
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|22,125
|Kansas City
|Logistics
|120
|North Topping
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|11,066
|Kansas City
|Logistics
|121
|Quebec
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|28,935
|Kansas City
|Logistics
|122
|Saline
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|11,100
|Kansas City
|Logistics
|123
|Warren
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|23,826
|Kansas City
|Logistics
|124
|472-482 Thomas Drive
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|10,966
|Chicago
|Logistics
|125
|490 Windy Point Drive
|IREM
|Certifified Sustainable Properties
|4,116
|Chicago
|Logistics
|126
|501 South Steward Road
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|53,844
|Chicago
|Logistics
|127
|540-570 Congress Circle South
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|9,385
|Chicago
|Logistics
|128
|2500 South 25th Avenue
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|15,615
|Chicago
|Logistics
|129
|3950 Sussex Avenue
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|4,020
|Chicago
|Logistics
|130
|13144 South Pulaski Road
|IREM
|Certified Sustainable Properties
|34,398
|Chicago
|Logistics
|131
|DHL Canal Winchester
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|70,156
|Columbus
|Logistics
|United Kingdom
|132
|Unit 2, Wellesbourne Distribution Park*
|BREEAM
|Excellent (D+B)1^
|12,282
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|BREEAM
|Good (In-Use)
|133
|Unit 4, Wellesbourne Distribution Park*
|BREEAM
|Excellent (D+B)1^
|4,774
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|134
|Unit 1, Wellesbourne Distribution Park
|BREEAM
|Good (In-Use)
|21,243
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|135
|Unit 13, Wellesbourne Distribution Park
|BREEAM
|Good (In-Use)
|5,618
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|136
|Unit 18, Wellesbourne Distribution Park
|BREEAM
|Good (In-Use)
|891
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|137
|Unit 21, Wellesbourne Distribution Park
|BREEAM
|Good (In-Use)
|3,064
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|138
|Unit 3, Wellesbourne Distribution Park
|BREEAM
|Good (In-Use)
|19,552
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|139
|Unit 401, Stonebridge Cross Business Park
|BREEAM
|Good (In-Use)
|6,265
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|140
|Unit 5, Wellesbourne Distribution Park
|BREEAM
|Good (In-Use)
|6,146
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|141
|Unit 8, Wellesbourne Distribution Park
|BREEAM
|Good (In-Use)
|8,759
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|142
|1 Sun Street
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|24,929
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|143
|12 Park Farm Road
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|23,454
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Logistics
|144
|8 Leacroft Road
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|8,432
|North West
|Logistics
|145
|Eastern Avenue
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|15,994
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|146
|Howard House
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|20,611
|South East
|Logistics
|147
|Lodge Road
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|12,025
|South East
|Logistics
|148
|Lowfields Way
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|11,549
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Logistics
|149
|Market Garden Road
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|13,016
|East England
|Logistics
|150
|The Triangle
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|28,917
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|151
|Transpennine 200
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|7,880
|North West
|Logistics
|152
|Unit 103, Stonebridge Cross Business Park
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|1,233
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|153
|Unit 14, Wellesbourne Distribution Park
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|9,887
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|154
|Unit 16, Wellesbourne Distribution Park
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|1,598
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|155
|Unit 19, Wellesbourne Distribution Park
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|891
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|156
|Unit 20, Wellesbourne Distribution Park
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|2,335
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|157
|Unit 3, Brookfields Way
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|18,341
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|Logistics
|158
|Unit 302, Stonebridge Cross Business Park
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|21,499
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|159
|Unit 402, Stonebridge Cross Business Park
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|5,037
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|160
|Unit 404, Stonebridge Cross Business Park
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|5,045
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|161
|Units 1-2, Tower Lane
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|7,803
|South East
|Logistics
|162
|Units 1-5, Export Drive
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|2,785
|East Midlands
|Logistics
|163
|Vernon Road
|BREEAM
|Pass (In-Use)
|25,701
|West Midlands
|Logistics
|164
|Units 1a, 1b, 2, 3 Upwell Street
|BREEAM
|Very Good (D+B)1^
|14,065
|Sheffield
|Logistics
|Spain
|165
|Torrejón I
|LEED
|Silver (BD+C)2^
|35,976
|Madrid
|Logistics
|166
|Torrejón II
|LEED
|Gold (BD+C)2^
|23,564
|Madrid
|Logistics
|167
|Sant Feliu IV
|BREEAM
|Good (D+B)1^
|16,291
|Barcelona
|Logistics
|Japan
|168
|Osaka Data Centre 1
|TRUE
|Certified^
|42,998
|Greater Osaka
|Data Centre
|4,421,365
Information as at 30 June 2026
Notes
* Selected eligible green buildings for green financing.
^ Certification is not managed by CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
BCA (Building and Construction Authority) Green Mark is a green building rating system to evaluate a building for its environmental impact and performance in Singapore.
BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method ) is an international scheme that provides independent third party certification of the assessment of the sustainability performance of individual buildings, communities and infrastructure projects.
EDGE is an innovation of International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. IFC created EDGE to respond to the need for a measurable and credible solution to prove the business case for building green and to unlock financial investment. EDGE is a green building certification system focused on making buildings more resource-efficient.
GREEN STAR was founded by the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) and developed for the Australian environment. It is an internationally recognised system setting the standard for healthy, resilient, positive buildings and places.
LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a certification that provides independent verification of a building or neighbourhood' green features, allowing for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of resource-efficient, high-performing, healthy, cost-effective buildings. BD+C: Building Design & Construction. O+M: Building Operations & Maintenance.
NABERS (National Australian Built Environment Rating System) is Australia’s leading building performance rating. It is an initiative by the government of Australia to measure and compare the environmental performance of Australian buildings and tenancies.
TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) certification is an internationally recognised zero-waste certification administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI)
1 D+B: Design & Build
2 BD+C: Building Design & Construction
3 O+M: Building Operations & Maintenance