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Green Buildings

Green building ratings and certifications help assure and demonstrate the quality of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT’s portfolio. These ratings serve as an external validation that key environmental aspects have been considered in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT’s development and operations. 

As at 30 June 2026, a significant proportion of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT’s portfolio is green‑certified, with 78% of managed properties and 77% of total properties by GFA meeting internationally recognised sustainability standards.

  Property Name Name of Certification Certification Level Gross Floor Area (sqm) City / Region Asset Class Segment
  Singapore          
1 Ascent BCA Green Mark Platinum^ 51,562 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
2 DBS Asia Hub BCA Green Mark Platinum (Healthier Workplace)^ 45,823 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
3 Galaxis* BCA Green Mark  Platinum 68,835 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
4 Nexus@one-north* BCA Green Mark  Platinum 25,511 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
5 Techquest BCA Green Mark  Platinum (Healthier Workplace)^ 9,382 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
6 The Galen* BCA Green Mark Platinum 30,632 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
7 5 Science Park Drive* BCA Green Mark  Platinum  25,534 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
8 1,1A, 1B Science Park Drive BCA Green Mark Platinum^ 116,163 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
9 12, 14 & 16 Science Park Drive BCA Green Mark Platinum (Healthier Workplace - 16 Science Park Drive)^ 9,855 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
10 27 IBP* BCA Green Mark Platinum  24,646 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
11 Aperia* BCA Green Mark Platinum 86,696 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
12 Corporation Place* BCA Green Mark  Platinum 74,988 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
13 Infineon Building BCA Green Mark  Platinum^ 27,278 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
14 9 Tai Seng Drive* BCA Green Mark Platinum (Existing Data Centres) 20,307 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
15 38A Kim Chuan Road BCA Green Mark  Platinum^ 33,745 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
16 Schneider Electric Building BCA Green Mark  Platinum Zero Energy^ 18,970 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
17 Logistech* BCA Green Mark Platinum 39,078 Singapore Logistics
18 Cintech I* BCA Green Mark  GoldPlus 15,160 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
19 Cintech II* BCA Green Mark  GoldPlus 13,436 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
20 Cintech III & IV* BCA Green Mark  GoldPlus 25,622 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
21 Grab Headquarters BCA Green Mark  GoldPlus ^ 42,290 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
22 Nordic European Centre* BCA Green Mark GoldPlus 28,361 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
23 Nucleos* BCA Green Mark  GoldPlus 46,149 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
24 ONE@Changi City* BCA Green Mark  GoldPlus 71,158 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
25 The Alpha* BCA Green Mark  GoldPlus 29,155 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
26 The Capricorn* BCA Green Mark GoldPlus 28,601 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
27 17 Changi Business Park Central 1* BCA Green Mark  GoldPlus 18,123 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
28 Siemens Centre* BCA Green Mark  GoldPlus 36,529 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
29 Techlink* BCA Green Mark  GoldPlus 49,832 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
30 Techpoint* BCA Green Mark  GoldPlus 56,107 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
31 Techview* BCA Green Mark GoldPlus 51,103 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
32 UBIX* BCA Green Mark  GoldPlus 17,097 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
33 622 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh* BCA Green Mark GoldPlus 37,980 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
34 5 Toh Guan Road East* BCA Green Mark  GoldPlus 50,919 Singapore Logistics
35 1 Changi Business Park Avenue 1 BCA Green Mark Gold (Super Low Energy) 11,578 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
36 Hansapoint BCA Green Mark Gold (Super Low Energy) 19,448 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
37 40 Penjuru Lane BCA Green Mark  Gold (Super Low Energy) 160,939 Singapore Logistics
38 1, 3 & 5 Changi Business Park Crescent BCA Green Mark Gold (No. 1 Changi Business Park Crescent) 32,504 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
39 3 Changi Business Park Vista BCA Green Mark  Gold 19,225 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
40 Neuros & Immunos BCA Green Mark  Gold 36,931 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
41 The Aries, Sparkle & Gemini BCA Green Mark Gold (The Aries & Gemini)
 47,709 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
42 The Shugart BCA Green Mark  Gold^ 40,880 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences
43 138 Depot Road BCA Green Mark  Gold 29,626 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
44 37A Tampines Street 92 BCA Green Mark  Gold 12,011 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
45 80 Bendemeer Road BCA Green Mark  Gold 43,435 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
46 FoodAxis@Senoko BCA Green Mark  Gold 43,362 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
47 2 Senoko South Road BCA Green Mark  Gold 23,467 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
48 52 Serangoon North Avenue 4 BCA Green Mark  Gold 14,767 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
49 53 Serangoon North Avenue 4 BCA Green Mark Gold 12,358 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
50 Pacific Tech Centre BCA Green Mark  Gold 25,718 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
51 Techplace I BCA Green Mark  Gold 85,021 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
52 Techplace II BCA Green Mark  Gold 115,162 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
53 Ubi Biz-Hub BCA Green Mark  Gold 12,978 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
54 20 Tuas Avenue 1 BCA Green Mark  Gold 44,449 Singapore Logistics
55 21 Changi South Avenue 2 BCA Green Mark  Gold 13,381 Singapore Logistics
56 4 Changi South Lane BCA Green Mark  Gold 18,885 Singapore Logistics
57 Pioneer Hub BCA Green Mark  Gold 91,392 Singapore Logistics
58 Xilin Districentre A&B BCA Green Mark Gold 24,313 Singapore Logistics
59 Xilin Districentre C BCA Green Mark  Gold 18,708 Singapore Logistics
60 Xilin Districentre D BCA Green Mark  Gold 18,619 Singapore Logistics
61 1 Jalan Kilang BCA Green Mark  Gold 7,158 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
62 18 Woodlands Loop BCA Green Mark  Gold 18,422 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
63 The Rutherford & Oasis* EDGE Certified 27,217 Singapore Business Space & Life Sciences 
64 KA Centre* EDGE Certified 19,638 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
65 3 Tai Seng Drive* EDGE Certified 14,929 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
66 5 Tai Seng Drive* EDGE Certified 12,930 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
67 Tampines Biz-Hub* EDGE Certified 18,086 Singapore Industrial & Data Centre
68 1 Changi South Lane* EDGE Certified 25,768 Singapore Logistics
  Australia          
69 1-5 Thomas Holt Drive NABERS 5.5 Star Energy Rating (No. 1 Thomas Holt Drive)* 13,220 Sydney Business Space
Green Star 4 Star Rating (No. 1 Thomas Holt Drive)*
NABERS 5 Star Energy Rating (No. 3 Thomas Holt Drive) 13,451 Sydney Business Space
Green Star 3 Star Rating (No. 3 Thomas Holt Drive)
NABERS 1 Star Energy Rating (No. 3 Thomas Holt Drive) 11,926 Sydney Business Space
Green Star 3 Star Rating (No. 5 Thomas Holt Drive)
70 100 Wickham Street NABERS 3.5 Star Energy Rating 12,959 Brisbane Business Space
Green Star 3 Star Rating
71 108 Wickham Street NABERS 5 Star Energy Rating* 11,839 Brisbane Business Space 
Green Star 4 Star Green Star Rating
72 197-201 Coward Street NABERS 4.5 Star Energy Rating 22,402 Sydney Business Space
Green Star 4 Star Rating
73 MQX4 Green Star 6 Star Design & As-Built Rating* 19,269 Sydney Business Space
74 254 Wellington Road Green Star 5 Star Design & As-Built Rating* 17,646 Melbourne Business Space 
NABERS 4 Star Energy Rating
75 500 Green Road* Green Star 5 Star Design & As-Built Rating 38,711 Brisbane Logistics
Green Star 3 Star Rating
76 1 Distribution Place Green Star 3 Star Rating 13,513 Sydney Logistics
77 14-28 Ordish Road Green Star 3 Star Rating 28,224 Melbourne Logistics
78 162 Australis Drive Green Star 3 Star Rating 23,252 Melbourne Logistics
79 169-177 Australis Drive Green Star 3 Star Rating 31,035 Melbourne Logistics
80 2-16 Aylesbury Drive Green Star 3 Star Rating 17,513 Melbourne Logistics
81 484-490 Great Western Highway Green Star 3 Star Rating 13,304 Sydney Logistics
82 494-500 Great Western Highway Green Star 3 Star Rating 25,256 Sydney Logistics
83 5 Eucalyptus Place Green Star 3 Star Rating 10,732 Sydney Logistics
84 6-20 Clunies Ross Street Green Star 3 Star Rating 38,579 Sydney Logistics
85 676-698 Kororoit Creek Road Green Star 3 Star Rating 44,036 Melbourne Logistics
86 94 Lenore Drive Green Star 3 Star Rating 21,143 Sydney Logistics
87 1-7 Wayne Goss Drive Green Star 2 Star Rating 17,907 Brisbane Logistics
88 1A & 1B Raffles Glade Green Star 2 Star Rating 21,703 Sydney Logistics
89 1-15 Kellet Close Green Star 1 Star Rating 23,205 Sydney Logistics
90 16 Kangaroo Avenue Green Star 1 Star Rating 19,918 Sydney Logistics
91 31 Permas Way Green Star 1 Star Rating 44,540 Melbourne Logistics
92 35-61 South Park Drive Green Star 1 Star Rating 32,167 Melbourne Logistics
93 52 Fox Drive Green Star 1 Star Rating 18,040 Melbourne Logistics
94 7 Grevillea Street Green Star 1 Star Rating 51,709 Sydney Logistics
95 7 Kiora Crescent Green Star 1 Star Rating 13,114 Sydney Logistics
96 700-718 Kororoit Creek Road Green Star 1 Star Rating 28,037 Melbourne Logistics
97 81-89 Drake Boulevard Green Star 1 Star Rating 14,103 Melbourne Logistics
98 9 Andretti Court Green Star 1 Star Rating 24,158 Melbourne Logistics
99 99 Radius Drive Green Star 1 Star Rating 14,592 Brisbane Logistics
100 Cargo Business Park Green Star 1 Star Rating 8,139 Brisbane Logistics
  United States          
101 505 Brannan Street* LEED Platinum (BD + C)2^ 13,935 San Francisco Business Space & Life Sciences
BREEAM Good (In operation)
102 510 Townsend Street* LEED Platinum (BD + C)2^ 27,437 San Francisco Business Space & Life Sciences 
BREEAM Good (In operation)
103 5005 & 5010 Wateridge LEED Gold (O+M)3  (5005 Wateridge only) ^ 5,710 San Diego Business Space & Life Sciences
104 15435 & 15445 Innovation Drive LEED Gold (O+M)3 (15435 Innovation Drive only) ^ 4,752 San Diego Business Space & Life Sciences
LEED
 		 Gold (O+M)3 (15445 Innovation Drive only) ^ 4,784 San Diego Business Space & Life Sciences
105 15231, 15253 & 15333 Avenue of Science* LEED Gold (O+M)3 (15231 Avenue of Science) 6,098 San Diego Business Space & Life Sciences
LEED Gold (O+M)3 (15333 Avenue of Science) 6,977
106 1020 Pacific Mesa Boulevard LEED Gold (O+M)3 ^ 29,543 San Diego Business Space & Life Sciences
107 6055 Lusk Boulevard* LEED Gold (BD+C)2^ 8,754 San Diego Business Space & Life Sciences
108 Perimeter One* LEED Gold (O+M)3 19,356 Raleigh Business Space & Life Sciences
109 Perimeter Two* LEED Gold (O+M)3 23,940 Raleigh Business Space & Life Sciences
110 Perimeter Three* LEED Gold (O+M)3 19,959 Raleigh Business Space & Life Sciences
111 Perimeter Four* LEED Gold (O+M)3 18,569 Raleigh Business Space & Life Sciences
112 DHL Indianapolis Logistics Centre IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 91,012 Indianapolis Logistics
113 Airworld 1 IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 18,580 Kansas City Logistics
114 Airworld 2 IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 13,961 Kansas City Logistics
115 Continental Can IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 15,946 Kansas City Logistics
116 Crossroads Distribution Center IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 16,259 Kansas City Logistics
117 Lackman Business Center 1- 3 IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 32,336 Kansas City Logistics
118 Lackman Business center 4 IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 6,800 Kansas City Logistics
119 Levee IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 22,125 Kansas City Logistics
120 North Topping IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 11,066 Kansas City Logistics
121 Quebec IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 28,935 Kansas City Logistics
122 Saline IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 11,100 Kansas City Logistics
123 Warren IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 23,826 Kansas City Logistics
124 472-482 Thomas Drive IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 10,966 Chicago Logistics
125 490 Windy Point Drive  IREM Certifified Sustainable Properties 4,116 Chicago Logistics
126 501 South Steward Road IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 53,844 Chicago Logistics
127 540-570 Congress Circle South IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 9,385 Chicago Logistics
128 2500 South 25th Avenue IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 15,615 Chicago Logistics
129 3950 Sussex Avenue IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 4,020 Chicago Logistics
130 13144 South Pulaski Road IREM Certified Sustainable Properties 34,398 Chicago Logistics
131 DHL Canal Winchester BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 70,156 Columbus Logistics
  United Kingdom          
132 Unit 2, Wellesbourne Distribution Park* BREEAM Excellent (D+B)1^ 12,282 West Midlands Logistics
BREEAM Good (In-Use)
133 Unit 4, Wellesbourne Distribution Park* BREEAM Excellent (D+B)1^ 4,774 West Midlands Logistics
BREEAM Pass (In-Use)
134 Unit 1, Wellesbourne Distribution Park BREEAM Good (In-Use) 21,243 West Midlands Logistics
135 Unit 13, Wellesbourne Distribution Park BREEAM Good (In-Use) 5,618 West Midlands Logistics
136 Unit 18, Wellesbourne Distribution Park BREEAM Good (In-Use) 891 West Midlands Logistics
137 Unit 21, Wellesbourne Distribution Park BREEAM Good (In-Use) 3,064 West Midlands Logistics
138 Unit 3, Wellesbourne Distribution Park BREEAM Good (In-Use) 19,552 West Midlands Logistics
139 Unit 401, Stonebridge Cross Business Park BREEAM Good (In-Use) 6,265 West Midlands Logistics
140 Unit 5, Wellesbourne Distribution Park BREEAM Good (In-Use) 6,146 West Midlands Logistics
141 Unit 8, Wellesbourne Distribution Park BREEAM Good (In-Use) 8,759 West Midlands Logistics
142 1 Sun Street BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 24,929 West Midlands Logistics
143 12 Park Farm Road BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 23,454 Yorkshire and the Humber Logistics
144 8 Leacroft Road BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 8,432 North West Logistics
145 Eastern Avenue BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 15,994 West Midlands Logistics
146 Howard House BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 20,611 South East Logistics
147 Lodge Road  BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 12,025 South East Logistics
148 Lowfields Way BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 11,549 Yorkshire and the Humber Logistics
149 Market Garden Road BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 13,016 East England Logistics
150 The Triangle BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 28,917 West Midlands Logistics
151 Transpennine 200 BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 7,880 North West Logistics
152 Unit 103, Stonebridge Cross Business Park BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 1,233 West Midlands Logistics
153 Unit 14, Wellesbourne Distribution Park BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 9,887 West Midlands Logistics
154 Unit 16, Wellesbourne Distribution Park BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 1,598 West Midlands Logistics
155 Unit 19, Wellesbourne Distribution Park BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 891 West Midlands Logistics
156 Unit 20, Wellesbourne Distribution Park BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 2,335 West Midlands Logistics
157 Unit 3, Brookfields Way BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 18,341 Yorkshire and the Humber Logistics
158 Unit 302, Stonebridge Cross Business Park BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 21,499 West Midlands Logistics
159 Unit 402, Stonebridge Cross Business Park BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 5,037 West Midlands Logistics
160 Unit 404, Stonebridge Cross Business Park BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 5,045 West Midlands Logistics
161 Units 1-2, Tower Lane BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 7,803 South East Logistics
162 Units 1-5, Export Drive BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 2,785 East Midlands Logistics
163 Vernon Road  BREEAM Pass (In-Use) 25,701 West Midlands Logistics
164 Units 1a, 1b, 2, 3 Upwell Street BREEAM Very Good (D+B)1^ 14,065 Sheffield Logistics
  Spain          
165 Torrejón I LEED Silver (BD+C)2^ 35,976 Madrid Logistics
166 Torrejón II LEED Gold (BD+C)2^ 23,564 Madrid Logistics
167 Sant Feliu IV BREEAM Good (D+B)1^ 16,291 Barcelona Logistics
  Japan          
168 Osaka Data Centre 1 TRUE Certified^ 42,998 Greater Osaka Data Centre
        4,421,365    

Information as at 30 June 2026

Notes
* Selected eligible green buildings for green financing.

^ Certification is not managed by CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

BCA (Building and Construction Authority) Green Mark is a green building rating system to evaluate a building for its environmental impact and performance in Singapore.

BREEAM (Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method ) is an international scheme that provides independent third party certification of the assessment of the sustainability performance of individual buildings, communities and infrastructure projects.

EDGE is an innovation of International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. IFC created EDGE to respond to the need for a measurable and credible solution to prove the business case for building green and to unlock financial investment. EDGE is a green building certification system focused on making buildings more resource-efficient.

GREEN STAR was founded by the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA) and developed for the Australian environment. It is an internationally recognised system setting the standard for healthy, resilient, positive buildings and places.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a certification that provides independent verification of a building or neighbourhood' green features, allowing for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of resource-efficient, high-performing, healthy, cost-effective buildings. BD+C: Building Design & Construction. O+M: Building Operations & Maintenance.

NABERS (National Australian Built Environment Rating System) is Australia’s leading building performance rating. It is an initiative by the government of Australia to measure and compare the environmental performance of Australian buildings and tenancies. 

TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) certification is an internationally recognised zero-waste certification administered by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI) 

1 D+B: Design & Build
2 BD+C: Building Design & Construction
3 O+M: Building Operations & Maintenance