At CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, we place sustainability at the core of everything we do. We are committed to growing in a responsible manner, delivering long-term economic value, and contributing to the environmental and social well-being of our communities.
ESG Targets
Continued Momentum for Green Initiatives
Steadfast in Commitment
Note: The Manager does not consider the adverse impacts of investment decisions on sustainability factors for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT in accordance with the requirements of European Union Regulation (EU) 2019/2088 on sustainability-related disclosures in the financial services sector (“SFDR”), consistent with its policy in respect of products that have not been categorised as promoting environmental or social characteristics or having sustainable investments as its objective for the purposes of SFDR. The Manager assesses whether to disclose against particular risks on the basis of their materiality, focusing on the main risks and therefore not including the possible impacts of all risks (however immaterial) for all investments. This is appropriate given that not all indicators listed in Table 1 of Annex I of the Regulatory Technical Standards are relevant for each investment, and/or that not all data for these indicators may be available in the level of detail as required by the Regulatory Technical Standards.
Outside of the SFDR, CapitaLand Ascendas REIT does have a framework for monitoring and reporting on indicators, which provide insights on the ESG characteristics of the portfolio certain of which are largely in line with the Principle Adverse Impacts applicable to Investments in Real Estate outlined in Annex 1 of the Regulatory Technical Standard.