About Us
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore’s first and largest listed Business Space and Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002.
CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets. As at 30 June 2026, it owns 234 properties across three key segments, namely, 1) Business Space and Life Sciences, 2) Logistics and 3) Industrial and Data Centres.
CLAR's multi-asset portfolio is anchored by well-located quality properties across developed markets. As at 30 June 2026, 97 properties are located in Singapore, 33 properties in Australia, 49 properties in the United States, 54 properties in the United Kingdom/Europe and 1 property in Japan.
These properties host a customer base of 1,802 international and local companies from a wide range of industries and activities, including data centres, information technology, engineering, logistics & supply chain management, biomedical sciences, financial services (back room office support), electronics, government and other manufacturing and services industries.
CLAR is listed on several indices. These include the FTSE Straits Times Index, the Morgan Stanley Capital International, Inc (MSCI) Index, the European Public Real Estate Association/National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (EPRA/NAREIT) Global Real Estate Index, the Global Property Research (GPR) Asia 250 and FTSE4Good Developed Index. CLAR has an issuer rating of “A3” by Moody’s Investor Services.
CLAR is managed by CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-listed CapitaLand Investment Limited, a leading global real asset manager with a strong presence in Asia.
To be a leading global real estate investment trust.
To deliver predictable distributions and achieve long-term capital stability for unitholders.
* Project management services relating to development, re-development and asset enhancement initiatives in Singapore are provided by CapitaLand Development Pte. Ltd., a related company of CapitaLand Investment Limited.
1 Properties located in Singapore are held directly by CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (except Galaxis, 1 Buroh Lane, 9 Tai Seng Drive and 9 Kallang Sector which are held under wholly owned subsidiaries of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT). Properties located in Australia are held through wholly owned subsidiaries of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT, and are managed by Ascendas Funds Management (Australia) Pty Ltd together with CapitaLand Australia Pty Ltd and third-party managing agents. Properties located in the UK/Europe are held through wholly owned subsidiaries of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and are managed by CapitaLand International Management (UK) Ltd together with third-party managing agents. Properties located in the US are held through wholly owned subsidiaries of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and are managed by CapitaLand International (US) LLC together with third-party managing agents.