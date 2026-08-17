CapitaLand Group
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About Us
The Manager
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Sustainability
Investor Relations
News
Contact Us

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CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

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About Us
Our Impact
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Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics

5 Tuas Avenue 5 features modern specifications including direct ramp access for 40-foot container trucks up to level six (the highest logistics level), clear floor to ceiling height of up to approximately 13 metres and good floor loading capacity of up to 30 kN per sq m.

The property is well connected to key infrastructure such as Tuas Mega Port, Jurong Port, Tuas Second Link and the Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE). The Gul Circle MRT station is within walking distance, providing tenants and their employees with easy access to public transport.

Address
5 Tuas Avenue 5, Singapore 639344
Property Status
Completed and Operational

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Gross Floor Area (sqm)
50160
Acquisition Date
17 Aug 2026
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Map of 5 Tuas Avenue 5
Contact Us
+65 9757 7000
Leasing Enquiries
+65 6508 8686
sg.marketing@capitaland.com