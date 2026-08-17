5 Tuas Avenue 5 features modern specifications including direct ramp access for 40-foot container trucks up to level six (the highest logistics level), clear floor to ceiling height of up to approximately 13 metres and good floor loading capacity of up to 30 kN per sq m.
The property is well connected to key infrastructure such as Tuas Mega Port, Jurong Port, Tuas Second Link and the Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE). The Gul Circle MRT station is within walking distance, providing tenants and their employees with easy access to public transport.