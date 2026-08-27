CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
25 Loyang CrescentA multi-asset logistics and industrial complex in Loyang – a key industrial and logistics hub in the east of Singapore that is home to aerospace, marine and engineering multinational corporations.