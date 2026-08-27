CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

About Us
The Manager
Our Portfolio
Sustainability
Investor Relations
News
Contact Us

About Us
The Manager
Our Portfolio
Sustainability
Investor Relations
News
Contact Us

Modal Title

CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

About the Property
Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics
25 Loyang Crescent comprises a modern four-storey ramp-up logistics facility, 13 standalone buildings accommodating warehousing and terrace workshop uses, as well as open yard space. The property enables air-land-sea logistics consolidation within a single base with waterfront facilities, warehouses, offices and amenities. It is strategically located within a 15-minute drive from Changi International Airport, the future Changi East Industrial Zone, the Pan Island Expressway and Tampines Expressway.
Address
25 Loyang Crescent, Singapore 508988
Property Status
Completed and Operational

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Gross Floor Area (sqm)
165711
Acquisition Date
27 Aug 2026
Click the map to enable interaction
Map of 25 Loyang Crescent
Contact Us
+65 9757 7000
Leasing Enquiries
+65 6508 8686
sg.marketing@capitaland.com