CapitaLand Group
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About Us
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Investor Relations
News
Contact Us

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CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

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About Us
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Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

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About the Property
Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics
Comprises 15 double-storey industrial units suitable for manufacturing and production. Key features include dedicated compounds, good floor loading capacity and function layouts for operational efficiency. 

Situated within Jurong Industrial Estate, Singapore’s first and largest industrial estate, the property is conveniently located near Jurong Port and Tuas Mega Port, as well as Tuas Second Link which connects Singapore to Johor, Malaysia. The Ayer Rajah Expressway and Pan-Island Expressway are a five-minute drive away.
Address
1-10, 12, 14,16,18, 20 Tuas Loop, Singapore 637336 to 637350
Property Status
Completed and Operational

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Acquisition Date
30 December 2025
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Map of Tuas Connection