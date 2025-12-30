CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Tuas ConnectionTuas Connection is a cluster of 15 double-storey industrial units, strategically located in Jurong Industrial Estate and in close proximity to Tuas Checkpoint and Tuas Mega Port. Its location offers excellent connectivity and accessibility to major expressways.