5 Science Park Drive is designed around a work, live, and play concept with large floor plates, collaborative workspaces, and an array of business and lifestyle amenities. The building also boasts fantastic connectivity; it is located adjacent to Kent Ridge MRT station and just one stop away from one-north. 5 Science Park Drive is further located a quick five-minute drive from the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).
Additional Information
Net Lettable Area in sqm: 21,969
Floor Loading
- 1st storey: 10.0kN/sqm
- 2nd to 6th storeys: 5.0kN/sqm
- Roof: 2.5kN/sqm and 7.5kN/sqm (plinth)
Ceiling Height
- Raised floor-to-false ceiling clear height
- 1st storey: 4.15m
- 2nd to 6th storeys: 3.0m
Lifts
- Passenger lifts: 4 x 1,630 kg (24 people)
- Passenger-cum-firemen lifts: 2 x 1,630 kg (24 people)
- Carpark lifts: 2 x 1,020 kg (15 people)
- Service lift: 1 x 3,000 kg
Loading Bays
- 3 loading/unloading bays
- Secured area for bicycle parking and shower facility on 1st storey
- Café on 3rd storey
- Business lounge
- Landscaped central garden
- Outdoor fitness corner
- Meeting rooms, auditorium, and fitness centre with swimming pool at Oasis
- F&B outlets at Ascent, Cintech I, Oasis, and One@Kent Ridge
- Retail shops and supermarket at One@KentRidge