CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

About Us
The Manager
Our Portfolio
Sustainability
Investor Relations
News
Contact Us

About Us
The Manager
Our Portfolio
Sustainability
Investor Relations
News
Contact Us

Modal Title

CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

About the Property
Business Parks, Industrial & Logistics

5 Science Park Drive is designed around a work, live, and play concept with large floor plates, collaborative workspaces, and an array of business and lifestyle amenities. The building also boasts fantastic connectivity; it is located adjacent to Kent Ridge MRT station and just one stop away from one-north. 5 Science Park Drive is further located a quick five-minute drive from the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

 

Additional Information

Net Lettable Area in sqm: 21,969


Floor Loading

  • 1st storey: 10.0kN/sqm
  • 2nd to 6th storeys: 5.0kN/sqm
  • Roof: 2.5kN/sqm and 7.5kN/sqm (plinth)


Ceiling Height

  • Raised floor-to-false ceiling clear height
    • 1st storey: 4.15m
    • 2nd to 6th storeys: 3.0m


Lifts

  • Passenger lifts: 4 x 1,630 kg (24 people)
  • Passenger-cum-firemen lifts: 2 x 1,630 kg (24 people)
  • Carpark lifts: 2 x 1,020 kg (15 people)
  • Service lift: 1 x 3,000 kg


Loading Bays

  • 3 loading/unloading bays

Address
5 Science Park Drive, Singapore Science Park 1, Singapore 118265
Property Status
Completed and Operational

Key Facts
Ownership / Platform
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Awards
BCA Green Mark Platinum Award
Sustainability Features

Net Lettable Area (sqm)
21969
Amenities
  • Secured area for bicycle parking and shower facility on 1st storey
  • Café on 3rd storey
  • Business lounge
  • Landscaped central garden
  • Outdoor fitness corner
  • Meeting rooms, auditorium, and fitness centre with swimming pool at Oasis
  • F&B outlets at Ascent, Cintech I, Oasis, and One@Kent Ridge
  • Retail shops and supermarket at One@KentRidge
Property Showcases
Geneo Video
Sustainability
Shopee Tenant Feature
Factsheet
Click the map to enable interaction
Map of 5 Science Park Drive
Contact Us
Leasing Enquiries
+65 6508 8686
sg.marketing@capitaland.com
Carpark Enquiries
+65 6592 5695
Property Management Enquiries
1800 5333 131
General Enquiries
+65 6774 1033