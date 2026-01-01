CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
Osaka Data Centre 1CLAR owns a 49% interest in a Tier III hyperscale data centre in Japan, which is the largest data centre market among developed countries in Asia Pacific (APAC).